February 1, 2017 | Phillip Manning

The Alaska Legislature has entered its third week of the new session. Representative David Eastman, whose district includes the Upper Valley, is one of many freshman legislators in Juneau this year. KTNA’s Phillip Manning spoke with Representative Eastman about his early impressions and some of the bills he is sponsoring.

Wasilla Republican David Eastman is the new representative for House District 10. He defeated incumbent Wes Keller, a fellow Republican, in last year’s primary and Democrat Patricia Faye-Brazel in the general election in November. Eastman campaigned on a very conservative platform, and his early actions in Juneau follow suit.

In one of his first actions as a legislator, Representative Eastman was the sole vote against electing Democrat Bryce Edgmon as Speaker of the House. Normally, members of the House’s minority caucus go along with the will of the majority for Speaker. Eastman says his vote against Edgmon is the fulfillment of a campaign promise.

"I had made it public fairly early in the campaign that I was only going to be supporting someone for House leadership who was on board sustainable budgets according to the ISER-Goldsmith model. The current Speaker, unfortunately, was not with me on that."