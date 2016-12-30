A live 15-minute discussion about health and health news. Host Holly Stinson is joined by in-studio guest Keith Kehoe, a Sunshine Community Health Center provider. During this segment, Holly & Keith discuss healthy habits to extend the length and quality of life. What you do now impacts your life later.
The effort to close a loophole in Mat-Su Borough code regarding commercial marijuana facilities in some areas suffered a setback on Tuesday night, and will have to wait until the new year. KTNA’s Phillip Manning has more:
As it is currently written, borough code requires conditional use permits for any commercial marijuana operation, with the unintended exception of special land use districts. Currently, the loophole only impacts Talkeetna.
The owners of The High Expedition hope to open a marijuana retail store near the end of Talkeetna’s Main Street, which lies inside a special use district. Without a change to borough code, they would not need a borough permit, and the accompanying public process to do so. Read More »
Talkeetna Elementary students performing Christmas carols at the Upper Susitna Senior Center. Photo: Katie Writer
by: Katie Writer – KTNA
The Upper Susitna Senior Center’s Tuesday lunch was sweetened this week by the Talkeetna Elementary School. The Student Leadership Council and the Kindergarten class sang Christmas carols that warmed the hearts of the seniors who gathered. When the students entered the room, they walked around and greeted the seniors by shaking hands and offering hugs to those they knew. Sometimes, there is no better way to ignite the holiday spirit than hearing young voices sing. Many of this years’ Winter Concert songs were shared, such as Hibernation, Frosty the Snowman and Jingle Bell Rock.
The students passed around plates of fudge, brownies and christmas cookies. By the end, there were lots of full bellies and very few remaining chocolates. The Student Leadership Council members are learning important skills of embracing the members of the community. The students then made another tour around the room making eye contact, shaking hands and warming the hearts of those who attended this lovely event.
The Su Valley varsity basketball teams both started their season with home wins on Saturday.
Both the boys and girls teams won convincing victories over Tri-Valley. The Su Valley men won 62 to 43, and the women won 41 to 16.
The Rams have two more home games this week against Tok. On Wednesday, the girls varsity team plays at 5:00 p.m. and the boys play at 6:30. On Thursday, the girls play at noon, followed by the boys at 1:30. Tok is also off to a strong start. Both the boys and girls varsity teams have two wins and no losses to start the season.
Senior Marshall Pinard and Coach Bryan Kirby after Pinard’s victory in the 285-pound weight class at the state wrestling tournament. Photo courtesy: James Sickler
The Susitna Valley Rams wrestling team had a strong showing at the state wrestling tournament, capped off by one wrestler coming home with a state championship.
Over the weekend, four Su Valley wrestlers competed in separate weight classes at the state championship tournament in Anchorage. Junior Aiden Jolley won his first match of the tournament by decision, but was defeated in the two subsequent matches in the 182-pound weight class.
Senior Cooper Stec had a strong showing in a pool of fifteen wrestlers in the 132-pound weight class. Stec won his first match before being defeated by eventual champion Hayden Lieb of Bethel. He won his way through the tournament’s lower bracket to finish in fifth place.
Freshman Dalton Pinard did not win a match in the 152-pound weight class, but Su Valley Athletic Director James Sickler says simply making it to the state tournament as a freshman is an impressive accomplishment.
Senior Marshall Pinard, who took home first place in the 285-pound weight class, capped off Su Valley’s tournament achievements. Pinard has been a regular at the state tournament in his high school career with multiple podium appearances. This time, he was able to handle all of the competition and take home first place. Pinard finished his senior season with a record of twenty-three wins and one loss according to TrackWrestling.com.
This week, Sunshine Community Health Center provider Keith Kehoe discusses health issues and tips to boast your immune system during the holiday season. Hosted by Holly Stinson, this 15 minute program will keep you in touch with your health….it’s Friday at 12:30 on KTNA.