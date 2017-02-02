KTNA Decadent Dessert Auction
Stay tuned for KTNA’s Decadent Dessert Auction from February 6th-10th. Click here for more information.
In this episode, Holly Stinson visits with provider Keith Kehoe from Sunshine Community Health Center. Keith discusses upper respiratory illness in the schools, RSV in infants and more. Senior dental screening and clinic is in Willow and Talkeetna mid March.
By: Zachariah Huges – Alaska Public Media
The Iditarod may once again be moving to Fairbanks.
Though the decision has not been made, low snow conditions along difficult parts of the trail are prompting officials to consider moving the race’s re-start from Willow to Fairbanks, as they did in 2015, and for a first time in 2003.
According to the Iditarod Trail Committee, despite good snow conditions throughout much of Southcentral Alaska, the areas around Rainy Pass and the Dalzell Gorge do not look good.
The Alaska Legislature has entered its third week of the new session. Representative David Eastman, whose district includes the Upper Valley, is one of many freshman legislators in Juneau this year. KTNA’s Phillip Manning spoke with Representative Eastman about his early impressions and some of the bills he is sponsoring.
Wasilla Republican David Eastman is the new representative for House District 10. He defeated incumbent Wes Keller, a fellow Republican, in last year’s primary and Democrat Patricia Faye-Brazel in the general election in November. Eastman campaigned on a very conservative platform, and his early actions in Juneau follow suit.
In one of his first actions as a legislator, Representative Eastman was the sole vote against electing Democrat Bryce Edgmon as Speaker of the House. Normally, members of the House’s minority caucus go along with the will of the majority for Speaker. Eastman says his vote against Edgmon is the fulfillment of a campaign promise.
"I had made it public fairly early in the campaign that I was only going to be supporting someone for House leadership who was on board sustainable budgets according to the ISER-Goldsmith model. The current Speaker, unfortunately, was not with me on that."
by: Katie Writer – KTNA
The Mat-Su Borough School District has made diversity of education options for it students a high priority in recent years. One aspect of that diversity is helping homeschool parents integrate their students with options only available to students in brick and mortar schools in other areas. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with families and the coordinator of the homeschool program for the Northern Valley about how it works.
Mat Su Central is the homeschool program for the Mat Su Borough School District and has just over 1600 students this year. Homeschooling offers another choice in education that many Upper Valley families prefer.
After speaking with a few Talkeetna families about why they have chosen homeschooling, the common response is that they want to spend more time together as a family.
A late night earthquake near the summit of Denali shook the Upper Valley in the first minutes of Tuesday.
According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake was detected at 12:38 a.m. on Tuesday 31 miles south of Kantishna and 59 miles north-northwest of Talkeetna.
According to the map provided by AEC, the earthquake’s epicenter was just due east of Denali’s summit, and occurred at a depth of 84 miles.
The earthquake was felt throughout the Upper Valley, and some felt it as far away as Anchorage. No damage or injury was immediately reported.
The Alaska State Legislature’s session is underway. As the session continues, KTNA will speak with the legislators representing the Upper Valley on a regular basis. KTNA’s Phillip Manning recently spoke with Senator Mike Dunleavy about two bills he is sponsoring as well as plans to address the state’s fiscal situation.
With the Legislature entering its third week, Senator Mike Dunleavy, the Wasilla Republican whose district includes the Upper Valley, believes that his colleagues can all agree that Alaska’s continuing fiscal issues need to be solved, that a solution should come this year, and that the state’s savings are dwindling.
"I think we all understand this is not going to be a resolution that is simply one individual or one small group's opinion. It's got to be a solution that encompasses the diversity of the State of Alaska. It has to take everybody's ideas into consideration….It should have a multi-year look to it. It should have several components."
For Susitna Writers Voice, Kathleen Fleming brings us a Star Date Susitna edition about the Moon returning to the evening sky, Venus and Mars getting closer, Jupiter in the mornings, and more astronomical info. Susitna Writer Voice airs on Sunday at 6pm after the announcements and on Monday at 12:30pm.
On Friday, the Alaska State Troopers arrested two people and charged them with theft of a snow machine and other items on Oil Well Road in Trapper Creek.
Troopers say initial reports of suspicious vehicles stuck on an unmaintained section of Oil Well Road came in on Thursday afternoon. Area residents expressed concern to the troopers that a cabin was being burglarized. The troopers say they were unable to access the area.
On Friday, additional reports came in, including that an additional vehicle had become stuck. Shortly before 6:00, an area resident reported that one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, was leaving with a snowmachine in the bed.
Troopers responded to the area and found the truck with 30-year-old Steven Peldo of Wasilla and 21-year-old Ashley Cobb of Palmer inside. The snowmachine was determined to be stolen, and Peldo and Cobb were arrested. Troopers also found other items in the truck, which they believe may also be stolen. Steven Peldo and Ashley Cobb are charged with theft, vehicle theft, and criminal trespassing. Peldo was also charged with misconduct involving a weapon.
The occupants of the other vehicles at the scene were contacted, but have not been charged, and their identities have not been publicly released. The Alaska State Troopers are investigating the extent of cabin burglaries in the area, and ask that anyone with information call them at 352-5401 or Mat-Su Crimestoppers at 745-3333.