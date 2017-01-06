Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Talkeetna Council Recommends Changes for Temporary Structure Rules on Main Street

January 6, 2017  |  Phillip Manning  

With the continued growth of tourism in the Upper Valley, new businesses come to Talkeetna each year. Real estate on Main Street is limited, however, so many end up using trailers or other temporary structures to set up shop for the summer. Now, the Talkeetna Community Council board of directors is asking the Mat-Su Borough to clarify the rules regarding those temporary structures on Main Street.

 

Last spring, the Talkeetna Community Council, Incorporated board of directors created a committee to review portions of the regulations in the Main Street special land use district, or SPUD. On Monday, the board approved a recommendation from the committee to clarify rules regarding temporary structures.

 

Currently, the Main Street SPUD defines a structure as temporary if it does not have a footing or foundation, and is used for thirty days or less. After thirty days, it has to be removed. During that time, temporary structures are not subject to all of the rules as permanent structures, including setbacks. The regulations do not currently specify whether the thirty-day period can be restarted after moving a structure. Talkeetna council board member Paul Button says the current rule leaves room for interpretation.

 

“What does that mean? Some people would construe that to mean they could drive around the block and come right back, and the clock starts again. The committee does not believe that was the intent of the SPUD.”

 

Talkeetna resident Geri McCann took part in the SPUD committee, and believes some businesses are taking advantage of the current wording.

 

“It just seems like when they read it, the thirty days, they’ve just been taking advantage and pushing it beyond its reach—beyond what was intended. If I was going to put up a temporary structure and I see thirty days, that’s thirty days.”

 

Troy Smiley, co-owner of the Dancing Leaf Gallery, hosts the popular Spinach Bread trailer on his property in the summer, and says that at least one Mat-Su Borough code compliance officer told him that the regulation was for thirty days at a time.

 

“When borough code compliance came around and we had the discussion about the thirty day thing, it was the borough’s interpretation that, ‘Move every thirty days for a legitimate business reason, and then come back,’” would be compliant behavior.

 

In order to clarify the rules for temporary structures, the Main Street SPUD committee recommended changing the language to make it clear that the thirty-day limit applies for an entire calendar year. That would make it impossible for a structure to stay up all summer and still count as temporary.
One source of concern regarding long-term temporary structures is that they don’t follow the same rules for setbacks and separation as other buildings on Main Street, which can lead to crowding. Paul Button says there are potential consequences to that crowding beyond aesthetics.

 

“So you get a temporary structure closer than code would allow to adjoining structures. When you have a fire in one building, that’s bad enough. All of a sudden, you have a fire in four buildings…It happened Downtown in 2013, I think, [with] three buildings, two of which were almost burned to the ground. So, this is not an academic exercise.”

 

Paul Button says some businesses may not have to change what they are currently doing to be in compliance, so long as they follow the setback and easement rules required of permanent structures.

 

“It doesn’t even affect temporary structures like we think of, like trailers. Just don’t call it a temporary structure, keep it out of the easement, [and] we don’t care what you do with it.”

 

Some business owners want more notice given for those who may be making plans for this summer under the current rules. Jenny Krepel of Talkeetna Gifts and Collectibles wants more notice given before a change in how some people may have to do business.

 

“I think businesses need a little bit more heads-up…because it is going to affect how they are going to do their business, if they’re going to have to move, if they’re going to have to build something else. I would like a little bit more notice.”

 

A motion was made to make the requested changes effective next year so that there would not be the potential for disruption this summer, but the motion failed after not receiving a second.

 

Despite that, the process to change the SPUD will take time. The Talkeetna Community Council, Inc. board of directors does not have direct control over the document. Since SPUDs are part of Mat-Su Borough code, the borough will have final say over what, if any, changes occur and in what timeframe.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interview with Forrest Leo, Author of “The Gentleman”

January 6, 2017  |  Phillip Manning  

Photo courtesy of Forrest Leo

Photo courtesy of Forrest Leo

The Upper Valley has a high number of artists per-capita. This summer, Forrest Leo, who grew up in Talkeetna and Trapper Creek, published his first novel, titled The Gentleman. While visiting family for the holidays, Forrest has appeared at book signings and other events in Alaska. On Thursday, he came to the KTNA studio and spoke with News Producer Phillip Manning about his book and how his upbringing in the Susitna Valley influenced him.

Copies of The Gentleman are available at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, and Fireside Books in Palmer.

Commercial Marijuana on Main Street Dominates Talkeetna Council Meeting Discussion

January 3, 2017  |  Phillip Manning  

Correction:  The original version of this story stated that a change was requested by the TCCI board to six Talkeetna-area special use districts to include language for commercial marijuana.  In fact, it applies to five SPUDs, since the Christiansen Lake SPUD already prohibits commercial development.

On Monday, the first meeting of 2017 for the Talkeetna Community Council, Inc. board of directors saw an unusually high turnout. Many of those present were there to listen or speak about the subject of commercial marijuana in Downtown Talkeetna. KTNA’s Phillip Manning was there, and has this story.

 

Due to an error in borough code, The High Expedition, a marijuana retail facility planned for the cabin that was once a chocolate shop near the end of Main Street, is in a sort of limbo. As of now, the owners would only need a state license to open, since the building lies within a special land use district, or SPUD, and current code exempts SPUDs from the permit process. The borough has a fix to the relevant portion of code in the works, however, which is expected to pass at the next Mat-Su Borough Assembly Meeting on January 10th.

The High Expedition’s Co-owner, Joe McAneney, says he expects the business’ state license process to be complete early next month. Until borough code is fixed, he is not allowed to apply for the borough’s conditional use permit, since technically one is not required until and unless the assembly makes the expected code change.

The potential for a marijuana retail store on Main Street has raised controversy in the last few weeks. More than forty people attended the Talkeetna Community Council’s January meeting. Of those present, just under half spoke regarding the potential legal sale of marijuana on Main Street.

Read More »

Tips for Healthy Living – December 30, 2016

December 30, 2016  |  KTNA Staff  

A live 15-minute KKehoeTipsbySKehoeIMG_0958discussion about health and health news. Host Holly Stinson is joined by in-studio guest Keith Kehoe, a Sunshine Community Health Center provider.  During this segment, Holly & Keith discuss healthy habits to extend the length and quality of life. What you do now impacts your life later.

 

2016 Year in Review

December 28, 2016  |  Corinne Smith  

As 2016 draws to a close, we’re reviewing some of the memorable stories of the year.  Listen during the local news or online to these stories:

Trapped in Talkeetna: Alaska’s first live escape room game, February 24, 2016

Owner talks about canna-business in Talkeetna, February 15, 2016

Mushers share their thoughts before 2016 Iditarod, March 6, 2016

Talkeetna Airport tree clearing concerns some neighbors, August 1, 2016

Dinosaur Bones in Denali National Park, October 24, 2016 (this story is only available over the radio – listen Friday, December 30th)

Fix to Borough Marijuana Business Loophole Delayed

December 22, 2016  |  Phillip Manning  

The effort to close a loophole in Mat-Su Borough code regarding commercial marijuana facilities in some areas suffered a setback on Tuesday night, and will have to wait until the new year. KTNA’s Phillip Manning has more:

As it is currently written, borough code requires conditional use permits for any commercial marijuana operation, with the unintended exception of special land use districts. Currently, the loophole only impacts Talkeetna.

The owners of The High Expedition hope to open a marijuana retail store near the end of Talkeetna’s Main Street, which lies inside a special use district. Without a change to borough code, they would not need a borough permit, and the accompanying public process to do so. Read More »

Su Valley Voice for December 21st, 2016

December 22, 2016  |  Phillip Manning  

This week on Su Valley Voice, host Phillip Manning and former KTNA General Manager Will Peterson shared holiday stories and took calls from listeners wishing to share holiday greetings.

 

 

Talkeetna Elementary School Students Spread Holiday Cheer to Upper Valley Seniors

December 20, 2016  |  Phillip Manning  

Talkeetna Elementary students performing Christmas carols at the Upper Susitna Senior Center. Photo: Katie Writer

Talkeetna Elementary students performing Christmas carols at the Upper Susitna Senior Center. Photo: Katie Writer

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

The Upper Susitna Senior Center’s Tuesday lunch was sweetened this week by the Talkeetna Elementary School. The Student Leadership Council and the Kindergarten class sang Christmas carols that warmed the hearts of the seniors who gathered. When the students entered the room, they walked around and greeted the seniors by shaking hands and offering hugs to those they knew. Sometimes, there is no better way to ignite the holiday spirit than hearing young voices sing. Many of this years’ Winter Concert songs were shared, such as Hibernation, Frosty the Snowman and Jingle Bell Rock.

The students passed around plates of fudge, brownies and christmas cookies. By the end, there were lots of full bellies and very few remaining chocolates. The Student Leadership Council members are learning important skills of embracing  the members of the community. The students then made another tour around the room making eye contact, shaking hands and warming the hearts of those who attended this lovely event.

Susitna Writer’s Voice – StarDate Susitna, by Kathleen Flemming 12-19-2016

December 19, 2016  |  KTNA Staff  

stonehengewinter

             Mid winter sun at Stonehenge

On this Susitna Writer’s Voice, Kathleem Flemming has a StarDate Susitna program about the winter solstice and other astronomical topics.

