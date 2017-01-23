Participants in Saturday’s march reach Downtown Talkeetna. Photo: Phillip Manning – KTNA
On Saturday, hundreds of marches around the country brought out estimated millions of people. In Talkeetna, around eighty Upper Valley residents marched for a variety of causes, including women’s rights and expressing concern over President Donald Trump. KTNA’s Phillip Manning was at the Talkeetna march, and has this report.
Talkeetna’s march on Saturday was not technically affiliated with the Women’s March on Washington campaign, but the sentiments of some participants were similar. Some participants expressed criticism of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, while others were focused more on preservation and protection of rights in America. Read More »
Tuesday marked the beginning of the new legislative session.
Two Wasilla Republicans, Senator Mike Dunleavy and Representative David Eastman represent the Upper Valley. Both men will sit on multiple committees for the session.
Representative Eastman, a freshman legislator, will sit on the House Rules, Health and Social Services, Fisheries, and Legislative Ethics committees. He is an alternate to the House Legislative Council.
Senator Mike Dunleavy will chair the State Affairs Committee, as well as the finance subcommittees of Administration, Fish and Game, and Education and Early Development. He is a member of the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Special Committee on the Arctic.
Both men have filed multiple bills as well. Dunleavy and Eastman have mirrored legislation in both the House and Senate to undo Governor Bill Walker’s partial veto of money for Permanent Fund Dividend checks last year. In addition, Senator Dunleavy has sponsored a bill to establish a task force for reading proficiency and dyslexia and a bill addressing adult foster care for severely disabled Alaskans.
David Eastman has filed two bills dealing with food stamps. One bill would prevent the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services from using waivers for work requirements of able-bodied food stamp recipients. The other seeks to disqualify people for food assistance for refusal to cooperate with child support services and for past-due child support.
All of the bills sponsored by Senator Dunleavy and Representative Eastman received committee referrals by Friday.
In the upcoming week, all of the Susitna Valley High School students will be receiving ChromeBook computers to take home, and on Tuesday, Su Valley High School is hosting the movie “Screenager” as a step to educate families about safe internet usage in the home.
KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Su Valley Principal, David Booth about this important topic.
The doors open at 5:30 pm and film starts at 6 pm on Tuesday for the showing of “Screenager” at Su Valley.
In this episode, Holly Stinson visits with provider Keith Kehoe from Sunshine Community Health Center. Keith discusses the danger of frostbite in the colder temperatures and the importance of preparing for the weather. The upcoming Senior Day at Sunshine Dental, and health and cyber safety for kids are also discussed.
This week on Su Valley Voice, host Phillip Manning spoke with staff and volunteers from KTNA’s past and present in celebration of the station’s birthday. The show included fond memories of classic local shows, mishaps on and off air, and voices of some of those who have passed on.
In celebration of the station’s birthday, we have invited some of the voices of KTNA past and present to reflect on their memories. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Kelly Thomas, Laura Wright, and Diane Ziegner on Tuesday about their time with KTNA. Kelly starts off the piece with the memory of her first newscast.
Wednesday at 10:00, Su Valley Voice will also be all about sharing memories of your community radio station.
A recent picture of Johnny Baker and Grete Perkins
For KTNA’s birthday celebration, we are revisiting a popular KTNA series from the past called Nuggets. In this episode, Johnny Baker, also know as Trapper John, is interviewed by Holly Stinson. Johnny came to Alaska in the 50s and to Talkeetna in the 60s. In this interview with Holly Stinson, he discusses his early years in Talkeetna.
Arctic Entries, a storytelling program based out of Anchorage, visited Talkeetna on November 16th of 2016. The event was put on by the Talkeetna Historical Society and hosted at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar. Seven local storytellers shared tales on the theme of, “It seemed like a good idea at the time.”
The Su Valley Rams boys and girls basketball teams played two games each against Cordova over the weekend.
The boys struggled in the first game on Friday, losing 48 to 62. The Rams made Saturday’s game a much closer affair, but were not able to come out with the win, losing 62 to 66.
The girls varsity team played two very close games against the Cordova Wolverines. On Friday, the Rams hit a free throw in the closing seconds to win 33 to 32. On Saturday, both Cordova and Su Valley were able to score more easily. Cordova won in another extremely close game by a score of 52 to 53.
The boys varsity team currently has three wins and two losses. The girls are at four wins and one loss.
The Su Valley Rams’ next home games are against King Cove next Wednesday.