January 31, 2017 | KTNA Staff

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

The Mat-Su Borough School District has made diversity of education options for it students a high priority in recent years. One aspect of that diversity is helping homeschool parents integrate their students with options only available to students in brick and mortar schools in other areas. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with families and the coordinator of the homeschool program for the Northern Valley about how it works.

Mat Su Central is the homeschool program for the Mat Su Borough School District and has just over 1600 students this year. Homeschooling offers another choice in education that many Upper Valley families prefer.

After speaking with a few Talkeetna families about why they have chosen homeschooling, the common response is that they want to spend more time together as a family.