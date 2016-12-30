Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Tips for Healthy Living – December 30, 2016

December 30, 2016  |  KTNA Staff  

A live 15-minute KKehoeTipsbySKehoeIMG_0958discussion about health and health news. Host Holly Stinson is joined by in-studio guest Keith Kehoe, a Sunshine Community Health Center provider.  During this segment, Holly & Keith discuss healthy habits to extend the length and quality of life. What you do now impacts your life later.

 

Filed Under: Local News, Tips for Healthy Living
Be the first to comment »

2016 Year in Review

December 28, 2016  |  Corinne Smith  

As 2016 draws to a close, we’re reviewing some of the memorable stories of the year.  Listen during the local news or online to these stories:

Trapped in Talkeetna: Alaska’s first live escape room game, February 24, 2016

Owner talks about canna-business in Talkeetna, February 15, 2016

Mushers share their thoughts before 2016 Iditarod, March 6, 2016

Talkeetna Airport tree clearing concerns some neighbors, August 1, 2016

Dinosaur Bones in Denali National Park, October 24, 2016 (this story is only available over the radio – listen Friday, December 30th)

Filed Under: Local News
Be the first to comment »

Fix to Borough Marijuana Business Loophole Delayed

December 22, 2016  |  Phillip Manning  

The effort to close a loophole in Mat-Su Borough code regarding commercial marijuana facilities in some areas suffered a setback on Tuesday night, and will have to wait until the new year. KTNA’s Phillip Manning has more:

As it is currently written, borough code requires conditional use permits for any commercial marijuana operation, with the unintended exception of special land use districts. Currently, the loophole only impacts Talkeetna.

The owners of The High Expedition hope to open a marijuana retail store near the end of Talkeetna’s Main Street, which lies inside a special use district. Without a change to borough code, they would not need a borough permit, and the accompanying public process to do so. Read More »

Filed Under: Local News
Be the first to comment »

Su Valley Voice for December 21st, 2016

December 22, 2016  |  Phillip Manning  

This week on Su Valley Voice, host Phillip Manning and former KTNA General Manager Will Peterson shared holiday stories and took calls from listeners wishing to share holiday greetings.

 

 

Filed Under: Local News
Be the first to comment »

Talkeetna Elementary School Students Spread Holiday Cheer to Upper Valley Seniors

December 20, 2016  |  Phillip Manning  

Talkeetna Elementary students performing Christmas carols at the Upper Susitna Senior Center. Photo: Katie Writer

Talkeetna Elementary students performing Christmas carols at the Upper Susitna Senior Center. Photo: Katie Writer

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

The Upper Susitna Senior Center’s Tuesday lunch was sweetened this week by the Talkeetna Elementary School. The Student Leadership Council and the Kindergarten class sang Christmas carols that warmed the hearts of the seniors who gathered. When the students entered the room, they walked around and greeted the seniors by shaking hands and offering hugs to those they knew. Sometimes, there is no better way to ignite the holiday spirit than hearing young voices sing. Many of this years’ Winter Concert songs were shared, such as Hibernation, Frosty the Snowman and Jingle Bell Rock.

The students passed around plates of fudge, brownies and christmas cookies. By the end, there were lots of full bellies and very few remaining chocolates. The Student Leadership Council members are learning important skills of embracing  the members of the community. The students then made another tour around the room making eye contact, shaking hands and warming the hearts of those who attended this lovely event.

Filed Under: Local News
Be the first to comment »

Susitna Writer’s Voice – StarDate Susitna, by Kathleen Flemming 12-19-2016

December 19, 2016  |  KTNA Staff  

stonehengewinter

             Mid winter sun at Stonehenge

On this Susitna Writer’s Voice, Kathleem Flemming has a StarDate Susitna program about the winter solstice and other astronomical topics.

Filed Under: Susitna Writer's Voice
2 Comments »

Su Valley Basketball Teams Begin Season With Home Wins

December 19, 2016  |  Phillip Manning  

The Su Valley varsity basketball teams both started their season with home wins on Saturday.

Both the boys and girls teams won convincing victories over Tri-Valley. The Su Valley men won 62 to 43, and the women won 41 to 16.

The Rams have two more home games this week against Tok. On Wednesday, the girls varsity team plays at 5:00 p.m. and the boys play at 6:30. On Thursday, the girls play at noon, followed by the boys at 1:30.   Tok is also off to a strong start. Both the boys and girls varsity teams have two wins and no losses to start the season.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Local News
Be the first to comment »

Su Valley Wrestler Marshall Pinard Wins State Title

December 19, 2016  |  Phillip Manning  

Senior Marshall Pinard and Coach Bryan Kirby after Pinard's victory in the 285-pound weight class at the state wrestling tournament. Photo courtesy: James Sickler

Senior Marshall Pinard and Coach Bryan Kirby after Pinard’s victory in the 285-pound weight class at the state wrestling tournament. Photo courtesy: James Sickler

The Susitna Valley Rams wrestling team had a strong showing at the state wrestling tournament, capped off by one wrestler coming home with a state championship.

Over the weekend, four Su Valley wrestlers competed in separate weight classes at the state championship tournament in Anchorage. Junior Aiden Jolley won his first match of the tournament by decision, but was defeated in the two subsequent matches in the 182-pound weight class.

Senior Cooper Stec had a strong showing in a pool of fifteen wrestlers in the 132-pound weight class. Stec won his first match before being defeated by eventual champion Hayden Lieb of Bethel. He won his way through the tournament’s lower bracket to finish in fifth place.

Freshman Dalton Pinard did not win a match in the 152-pound weight class, but Su Valley Athletic Director James Sickler says simply making it to the state tournament as a freshman is an impressive accomplishment.

Senior Marshall Pinard, who took home first place in the 285-pound weight class, capped off Su Valley’s tournament achievements. Pinard has been a regular at the state tournament in his high school career with multiple podium appearances. This time, he was able to handle all of the competition and take home first place. Pinard finished his senior season with a record of twenty-three wins and one loss according to TrackWrestling.com.

 

 

Filed Under: Local News
Be the first to comment »

Tips for Healthy Living – December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016  |  KTNA Staff  

KKehoeTipsbySKehoeIMG_0958This week, Sunshine Community Health Center provider Keith Kehoe discusses health issues and tips to boast your immune system during the holiday season.  Hosted by Holly Stinson, this 15 minute program will keep you in touch with your health….it’s Friday at 12:30 on KTNA.

Filed Under: Local News, Tips for Healthy Living
Be the first to comment »

« Older Posts