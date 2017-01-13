Happy Birthday KTNA!
Happy Birthday KTNA! January 17, 1993 was KTNA’s first day on the air. Join us for a KTNA open house birthday party from 11:00am-4:00pm on Tuesday, January 17th. Stop by for a piece of cake provided by Cubby’s Marketplace.
Tuesday marked the beginning of the new legislative session.
Two Wasilla Republicans, Senator Mike Dunleavy and Representative David Eastman represent the Upper Valley. Both men will sit on multiple committees for the session.
Representative Eastman, a freshman legislator, will sit on the House Rules, Health and Social Services, Fisheries, and Legislative Ethics committees. He is an alternate to the House Legislative Council.
Senator Mike Dunleavy will chair the State Affairs Committee, as well as the finance subcommittees of Administration, Fish and Game, and Education and Early Development. He is a member of the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Special Committee on the Arctic.
Both men have filed multiple bills as well. Dunleavy and Eastman have mirrored legislation in both the House and Senate to undo Governor Bill Walker’s partial veto of money for Permanent Fund Dividend checks last year. In addition, Senator Dunleavy has sponsored a bill to establish a task force for reading proficiency and dyslexia and a bill addressing adult foster care for severely disabled Alaskans.
David Eastman has filed two bills dealing with food stamps. One bill would prevent the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services from using waivers for work requirements of able-bodied food stamp recipients. The other seeks to disqualify people for food assistance for refusal to cooperate with child support services and for past-due child support.
All of the bills sponsored by Senator Dunleavy and Representative Eastman received committee referrals by Friday.
In the upcoming week, all of the Susitna Valley High School students will be receiving ChromeBook computers to take home, and on Tuesday, Su Valley High School is hosting the movie “Screenager” as a step to educate families about safe internet usage in the home.
KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Su Valley Principal, David Booth about this important topic.
The doors open at 5:30 pm and film starts at 6 pm on Tuesday for the showing of “Screenager” at Su Valley.
In this episode, Holly Stinson visits with provider Keith Kehoe from Sunshine Community Health Center. Keith discusses the danger of frostbite in the colder temperatures and the importance of preparing for the weather. The upcoming Senior Day at Sunshine Dental, and health and cyber safety for kids are also discussed.
This week on Su Valley Voice, host Phillip Manning spoke with staff and volunteers from KTNA’s past and present in celebration of the station’s birthday. The show included fond memories of classic local shows, mishaps on and off air, and voices of some of those who have passed on.
In celebration of the station’s birthday, we have invited some of the voices of KTNA past and present to reflect on their memories. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Kelly Thomas, Laura Wright, and Diane Ziegner on Tuesday about their time with KTNA. Kelly starts off the piece with the memory of her first newscast.
Wednesday at 10:00, Su Valley Voice will also be all about sharing memories of your community radio station.
For KTNA’s birthday celebration, we are revisiting a popular KTNA series from the past called Nuggets. In this episode, Johnny Baker, also know as Trapper John, is interviewed by Holly Stinson. Johnny came to Alaska in the 50s and to Talkeetna in the 60s. In this interview with Holly Stinson, he discusses his early years in Talkeetna.
The Su Valley Rams boys and girls basketball teams played two games each against Cordova over the weekend.
The boys struggled in the first game on Friday, losing 48 to 62. The Rams made Saturday’s game a much closer affair, but were not able to come out with the win, losing 62 to 66.
The girls varsity team played two very close games against the Cordova Wolverines. On Friday, the Rams hit a free throw in the closing seconds to win 33 to 32. On Saturday, both Cordova and Su Valley were able to score more easily. Cordova won in another extremely close game by a score of 52 to 53.
The boys varsity team currently has three wins and two losses. The girls are at four wins and one loss.
The Su Valley Rams’ next home games are against King Cove next Wednesday.
The sun glinted off the compacted snow, causing me to squint my eyes to narrow slits. It was mid-January, and the eager gathering of people was heading in a single, definite direction.
I could feel the cold steel through my heavy-duty jeans and long johns as the crowd pushed me against the frost-covered chain link fence. I leaned over the icy cold wire and strained to see the reason for the crowd’s excitement. The pressing spectators shouted and screamed as though gladiators had been turned loose on the strip of snow-packed trail no wider than four feet.
A sudden hush fell over the crowd. Excited barking of dogs could be heard in the distance.