Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Talkeetna Elementary Observes Veterans Day

by Phillip Manning ~ November 10th, 2016

Talkeetna Elementary students thank local veterans for their military service. Photo: Katie Writer

Talkeetna Elementary students thank local veterans for their military service. Photo: Katie Writer

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

Fourteen Veterans were honored by Talkeetna Elementary School students on Thursday.
The students and staff created a welcoming environment for the Veterans with coffee and refreshments.

Buddy Gray, the Commander of the VFW Post 3836 opened the Veterans Day ceremony with pride as he walked the American Flag to the front of the Assembly Room.

Other guests were the Sustina Valley High School Choir who stirred emotion in the room with graceful singing of the “The Star Spangled Banner”.

Talkeetna Elementary School Principal Lisa Shelby delivered a speech that asked the students to be as courageous in their lives as these men and women who have served the United States of America.

The Student Leadership Council members presented moving speeches with the theme of courage and

Buddy Gray with the American flag. Photo: Katie Writer - KTNA

Buddy Gray with the American flag. Photo: Katie Writer – KTNA

national pride.

Each of the fourteen Veterans were introduced with their role in the US Military Services and then given a handmade scroll made by the members of the Student Leadership Council.

Dr. Donna Dearman and Kylie Bradley added a special presentation with a sign language interpretation of the song “Proud to be An American”.

«
»

Leave a Reply