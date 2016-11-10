by Phillip Manning ~ November 10th, 2016

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

Fourteen Veterans were honored by Talkeetna Elementary School students on Thursday.

The students and staff created a welcoming environment for the Veterans with coffee and refreshments.

Buddy Gray, the Commander of the VFW Post 3836 opened the Veterans Day ceremony with pride as he walked the American Flag to the front of the Assembly Room.

Other guests were the Sustina Valley High School Choir who stirred emotion in the room with graceful singing of the “The Star Spangled Banner”.

Talkeetna Elementary School Principal Lisa Shelby delivered a speech that asked the students to be as courageous in their lives as these men and women who have served the United States of America.

The Student Leadership Council members presented moving speeches with the theme of courage and

national pride.

Each of the fourteen Veterans were introduced with their role in the US Military Services and then given a handmade scroll made by the members of the Student Leadership Council.

Dr. Donna Dearman and Kylie Bradley added a special presentation with a sign language interpretation of the song “Proud to be An American”.