by Phillip Manning ~ November 21st, 2016

by Katie Writer

The members of Su Valley Girl’s Volleyball team are walking tall this week after maintaining their undefeated status of 14-0. Not only did playing on their home court this past weekend fuel their competitive drive, Friday was Senior Night. Coach Chad Valentine shared a few moments speaking about the seniors who have been playing together since 6th grade. Seniors Ruby Matthews, Gaby Faurot, Deborah Johnston, and Niclole Colley were recognized for their excellence and given flowers. The team won every match of the weekend, defeating Nenana and Cook Inlet Academy.

The upcoming conference tournament is Dec.1st-3rd at Cook Inlet Academy where they need to finish 1st or 2nd in order to qualify for State Championships.

Team Captain Ruby Matthews was asked what they are currently focusing on.

“We need to be sure not to get too big headed with our recent success. We still have our work cut out for us. As long as we work together and play like we know we can, we will succeed.”

The Girl’s Volleyball season started mid-September. Even with the demanding schedule of daily 2 hour practices along with traveling to and from tournaments, most of the players are maintaining their Honor Roll status.

The team consists of 4 seniors, 5 juniors, 2 sophomores, and 1 freshmen, many of which have already played together in prestigious tournaments against strong teams. This year, the Su Valley Rams have already defeated state runner up Dillingham and former state champions, Cordova…both of whom share the same mascot of Wolverines.

Coach Chad Valentine said,

“We’ve been heading this direction for multiple years (towards qualifying for the State Championships). Currently we are set up well for getting there. This year is a school opportunity to be State Volleyball Champions.”

He adds, “The first time playing on a Championship court can be intimidating. All but 3 of the girls have already played on the State Championship Court.”

The State Championships for girls volleyball are December 8th-10th at Dimond High School and we hope to see the Su Valley Rams’ talent rise to the top.