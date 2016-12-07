by Phillip Manning ~ December 7th, 2016

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

The Su Valley Rams Volleyball team is moving on to the state championship tournament later this week. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Head Coach Chad Valentine about the state of the team and their expectations for the last tournament of the season.

Awards received by members of the team include:

Borealis Conference Coach of the Year – Chad Valentine

All-Conference Team:

Ruby Matthews, Deborah Johnson

All-Academic Team:

Haley Loper, Deborah Johnson, Ruby Matthews, Gabby Faurot

All Tournament Team:

Kiana Schorr, Ruby Matthews, Deborah Johnson