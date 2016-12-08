Code Error Could Allow Talkeetna Cannabis Dispensary to Bypass Borough Permit
by Phillip Manning ~ December 8th, 2016
An oversight in Mat-Su Borough code could allow a marijuana store to open on Talkeetna’s Main Street without a conditional use permit from the borough. At public meetings this week, some Talkeetnans expressed their concerns and asked the Mat-Su Borough Assembly to step in. KTNA’s Phillip Manning has more.
Since the legalization of recreational marijuana by Alaska voters in 2014, municipalities and the state have crafted regulations and tax structures for how to govern the new industry. In October, Mat-Su Borough voters rejected a ballot question that would ban commercial marijuana. In other areas of the state, the process is further along. Sara Williams of the borough’s marijuana advisory committee told the Mat-Su Borough Assembly that twenty-three licenses for commercial marijuana facilities were issued statewide on Tuesday, including three cultivation facilities in the Mat-Su Valley. Williams says that retail facilities are still months away due to borough permitting requirements.
“We won’t see retail stores in the Mat-Su until early next year some time. We’ll probably see the first one, I think, on the planning commission’s docket in March.”
That timeline could be accelerated, however. Marijuana facilities within the Mat-Su are required to obtain a conditional use permit from the borough. The way code currently reads, however, facilities already inside a special land use district are exempt from the requirement. One retail facility planned for Downtown Talkeetna, named The High Expedition, fits that exemption.
At the Talkeetna Community Council meeting on Monday, five people expressed concern that a retail marijuana shop could open on Main Street without borough approval, including Beth Valentine.
“There’s a loophole. We want to see conditional use permits. That’s what’s being required throughout the whole borough, and I want to see it for Main Street, so that it goes before this board and you make a decision.”
The message of those speaking out for closure of the loophole and further public process was coupled with opposition to the idea of commercial marijuana in Downtown Talkeetna. Beth Valentine and fellow Talkeetna resident Geri McCann want the Mat-Su Borough Assembly to ask for a freeze on the licensing process for facilities that fall under the loophole until it can be closed. McCann says the borough is responsible for the loophole, and should take action.
“You have not protected us adequately. We are asking you to rectify your error and not have us deal with it. We have a right to say what goes on in Downtown Talkeetna right next to a public park.”
An amendment to close the loophole for the small number of proposed marijuana facilities inside special land use districts was referred to the Mat-Su Borough Planning Commission at the end of Tuesday’s meeting. Deputy Borough Mayor Matthew Beck says it’s possible the assembly could have the amendment back for a potential final vote by its next meeting on December 20th. If final approval or a moratorium occurs before The High Expedition receives a state license, then it would have to follow the borough’s permit requirement as well.
Joe McAneney, one half of the partnership hoping to open The High Expedition in Talkeetna, says those speaking out are misinformed, and that a requirement for a conditional use permit will not keep his business from opening its doors.
“I am fully prepared to do the paperwork. I’ve looked at it. I don’t not meet any of the requirements, so the conditional use permit, even if I do not have to fill it out, will not prevent the dispensary from opening. That’s black and white.”
Joe McAneney has been a regular at Talkeetna Community Council meetings this year. The first time he addressed the council, McAneney said his intention is to be open and transparent about his plans. After Tuesday’s borough assembly meeting, he says the borough permit process would mean an extra permitting fee and additional time, but remains confident that a retail shop in on Talkeetna’s Main Street will open in the near future.
December 9th, 2016 at 12:20 pm
Phillip has done a good job maintaining a sense of unbiasedness towards this subject, but this article is extremely skewed and one sided. As someone who was at the meeting Monday, the information portrayed here would not give those who weren’t present the whole story. This issue wasn’t even on the agenda, anyway, and the only reason why people were there to speak out against it was because of a person who rallied those with a negative input to speak out in front of Kowalke, who ended up not attending. Those who are not against were not there to show support and the three people who did not have negative comments were not mentioned in this article. To me, it would seem for those not exposed to the dynamics in town surrounding this issue, that a majority of Talkeetna do not want this shop here, which is not the case. I also feel it puts Joe in bad light, making it look like he is purposefully taking advantage of a supposed loophole, which is also not the case. I sure hope in the future anyone at KTNA who covers marijuana industry news does so from an educated, unbiased perspective and willing to tell a complete story so that the public can have resources that are updated and not stuck in a propaganda state of mind. (just for the record, I am not saying that Phillip didn’t do all those things I just mentioned, but I do feel like the whole story was not well portrayed.)
December 11th, 2016 at 2:42 pm
I have to wholly disagree with the other post-er. This article just states what is happening. This story is not about the meeting. It is about the process… As KK says, those in support weren’t at the meeting. This isn’t about opinion. Its about what occurred. I don’t see anything in this report that is biased. He cannot possibly put anything in here about what people who didn’t attend the meeting were feeling. I don’t actually have strong feelings one way or another about the issue, but was at the meeting and would say this article does a great job of explaining the CUP issue, the Borough’s screw up and the problems with the code.
December 12th, 2016 at 11:04 am
Talkeetna, a unincorporated, unregulated, designated census spot, does not need a marijuana store!
Think of the example set for our kids and grandkids and how a marijuana store may effect them in Talkeetna.
This is not Grandpas pot!
There should be no edible pot allowed!
Talkeetna does not need to promote retail pot!