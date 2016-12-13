Connecting Community

Four Su Valley Wrestlers Qualify for State

by Phillip Manning ~ December 13th, 2016

Last weekend, while the Su Valley Volleyball Team was fighting its way to a third place finish at the state tournament, four Su Valley wrestlers were busy qualifying for the state championships in their sport.

Aiden Jolley and Cooper Stec both placed second in their respective weight classes to earn their way to the state tournament later this week. Dalton Pinard finished first in the 152-pound division, and Marshall Pinard won the 285 pound division.

Marshall Pinard is no stranger to the state championship tournament, and has finished in the top three in his weight class in previous years.

The state tournament begins on Friday at 9:00 a.m. at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.

