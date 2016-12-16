by KTNA Staff ~ December 16th, 2016

One-time bush resident on Peter’s Creek between Petersville and Trapper Creek, John Barrett died peacefully on December 12 in the care of his family and hospice.

Born in West Virginia and graduate of Kent-Meridian High School in Washington, John spent his time in both the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. During his life, he was a skilled carpenter, fisherman, hunter and trapper. He had an amazing memory, a head for math, and wry sense of humor as well as being very practical and pragmatic. To quote his grandchild, “he loved his family, fishing, and SpongeBob”.