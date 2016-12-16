Connecting Community

Su Valley Rams Reflect on State Tournament Run

by Phillip Manning ~ December 16th, 2016

Assistant Coach Noelle Mischenko with All-Tournament Team Members Kiana Schorr, Ruby Matthews, and Gaby Faurot. Photo: Katie Writer

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

The Susitna Valley Women’s Volleyball team was undefeated going into the 2A State Championships this past weekend.

Not only did they finish third in the State Championships, several players received awards from their excellence on the court, and Head Coach Chad Valentine was named Borealis Conference Coach of the Year.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Assistant Coach, Noelle M Mischenko as well as the three players named to the State All Tournament Team; Kiana Schorr, Ruby Matthews, and Gaby Faurot.

