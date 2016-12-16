by Phillip Manning ~ December 16th, 2016

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

The Susitna Valley Women’s Volleyball team was undefeated going into the 2A State Championships this past weekend.

Not only did they finish third in the State Championships, several players received awards from their excellence on the court, and Head Coach Chad Valentine was named Borealis Conference Coach of the Year.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Assistant Coach, Noelle M Mischenko as well as the three players named to the State All Tournament Team; Kiana Schorr, Ruby Matthews, and Gaby Faurot.