by Phillip Manning ~ December 19th, 2016

The Su Valley varsity basketball teams both started their season with home wins on Saturday.

Both the boys and girls teams won convincing victories over Tri-Valley. The Su Valley men won 62 to 43, and the women won 41 to 16.

The Rams have two more home games this week against Tok. On Wednesday, the girls varsity team plays at 5:00 p.m. and the boys play at 6:30. On Thursday, the girls play at noon, followed by the boys at 1:30. Tok is also off to a strong start. Both the boys and girls varsity teams have two wins and no losses to start the season.