The Susitna Valley Rams wrestling team had a strong showing at the state wrestling tournament, capped off by one wrestler coming home with a state championship.

Over the weekend, four Su Valley wrestlers competed in separate weight classes at the state championship tournament in Anchorage. Junior Aiden Jolley won his first match of the tournament by decision, but was defeated in the two subsequent matches in the 182-pound weight class.

Senior Cooper Stec had a strong showing in a pool of fifteen wrestlers in the 132-pound weight class. Stec won his first match before being defeated by eventual champion Hayden Lieb of Bethel. He won his way through the tournament’s lower bracket to finish in fifth place.

Freshman Dalton Pinard did not win a match in the 152-pound weight class, but Su Valley Athletic Director James Sickler says simply making it to the state tournament as a freshman is an impressive accomplishment.

Senior Marshall Pinard, who took home first place in the 285-pound weight class, capped off Su Valley’s tournament achievements. Pinard has been a regular at the state tournament in his high school career with multiple podium appearances. This time, he was able to handle all of the competition and take home first place. Pinard finished his senior season with a record of twenty-three wins and one loss according to TrackWrestling.com.