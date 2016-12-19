Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Su Valley Wrestler Marshall Pinard Wins State Title

by Phillip Manning ~ December 19th, 2016

Senior Marshall Pinard and Coach Bryan Kirby after Pinard's victory in the 285-pound weight class at the state wrestling tournament. Photo courtesy: James Sickler

Senior Marshall Pinard and Coach Bryan Kirby after Pinard’s victory in the 285-pound weight class at the state wrestling tournament. Photo courtesy: James Sickler

The Susitna Valley Rams wrestling team had a strong showing at the state wrestling tournament, capped off by one wrestler coming home with a state championship.

Over the weekend, four Su Valley wrestlers competed in separate weight classes at the state championship tournament in Anchorage. Junior Aiden Jolley won his first match of the tournament by decision, but was defeated in the two subsequent matches in the 182-pound weight class.

Senior Cooper Stec had a strong showing in a pool of fifteen wrestlers in the 132-pound weight class. Stec won his first match before being defeated by eventual champion Hayden Lieb of Bethel. He won his way through the tournament’s lower bracket to finish in fifth place.

Freshman Dalton Pinard did not win a match in the 152-pound weight class, but Su Valley Athletic Director James Sickler says simply making it to the state tournament as a freshman is an impressive accomplishment.

Senior Marshall Pinard, who took home first place in the 285-pound weight class, capped off Su Valley’s tournament achievements. Pinard has been a regular at the state tournament in his high school career with multiple podium appearances. This time, he was able to handle all of the competition and take home first place. Pinard finished his senior season with a record of twenty-three wins and one loss according to TrackWrestling.com.

 

 

«
»

Leave a Reply