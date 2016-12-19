Susitna Writer’s Voice – StarDate Susitna, by Kathleen Flemming 12-19-2016
by KTNA Staff ~ December 19th, 2016
On this Susitna Writer’s Voice, Kathleem Flemming has a StarDate Susitna program about the winter solstice and other astronomical topics.
December 19th, 2016 at 7:40 pm
Hi Kathleen,
I very much enjoyed your StarDate Susitna today and I especially like the thinking that December 21st of this year should not be thought of as the beginning, but rather the middle of winter.
I am curious though as to why — and I think I heard you correctly — you said as far as celebrating the birth of Jesus at this time of year, we know he was born in the spring.
Actually, a little research into his birth shows he was born in late summer/earky fall. More thorough research has determined that he was born on September 11 of our Gregorian calendar.
Thanks!
Larry