by Phillip Manning ~ December 20th, 2016

The Upper Susitna Senior Center’s Tuesday lunch was sweetened this week by the Talkeetna Elementary School. The Student Leadership Council and the Kindergarten class sang Christmas carols that warmed the hearts of the seniors who gathered. When the students entered the room, they walked around and greeted the seniors by shaking hands and offering hugs to those they knew. Sometimes, there is no better way to ignite the holiday spirit than hearing young voices sing. Many of this years’ Winter Concert songs were shared, such as Hibernation, Frosty the Snowman and Jingle Bell Rock.

The students passed around plates of fudge, brownies and christmas cookies. By the end, there were lots of full bellies and very few remaining chocolates. The Student Leadership Council members are learning important skills of embracing the members of the community. The students then made another tour around the room making eye contact, shaking hands and warming the hearts of those who attended this lovely event.