2016 Year in Review
by Corinne Smith ~ December 28th, 2016
As 2016 draws to a close, we’re reviewing some of the memorable stories of the year. Listen during the local news or online to these stories:
Trapped in Talkeetna: Alaska’s first live escape room game, February 24, 2016
Owner talks about canna-business in Talkeetna, February 15, 2016
Mushers share their thoughts before 2016 Iditarod, March 6, 2016
Talkeetna Airport tree clearing concerns some neighbors, August 1, 2016
Dinosaur Bones in Denali National Park, October 24, 2016 (this story is only available over the radio – listen Friday, December 30th)