KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by Dora Miller

2016 Year in Review

by Corinne Smith ~ December 28th, 2016

As 2016 draws to a close, we’re reviewing some of the memorable stories of the year.  Listen during the local news or online to these stories:

Trapped in Talkeetna: Alaska’s first live escape room game, February 24, 2016

Owner talks about canna-business in Talkeetna, February 15, 2016

Mushers share their thoughts before 2016 Iditarod, March 6, 2016

Talkeetna Airport tree clearing concerns some neighbors, August 1, 2016

Dinosaur Bones in Denali National Park, October 24, 2016 (this story is only available over the radio – listen Friday, December 30th)

