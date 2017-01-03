by Phillip Manning ~ January 3rd, 2017

Correction: The original version of this story stated that a change was requested by the TCCI board to six Talkeetna-area special use districts to include language for commercial marijuana. In fact, it applies to five SPUDs, since the Christiansen Lake SPUD already prohibits commercial development.

On Monday, the first meeting of 2017 for the Talkeetna Community Council, Inc. board of directors saw an unusually high turnout. Many of those present were there to listen or speak about the subject of commercial marijuana in Downtown Talkeetna. KTNA’s Phillip Manning was there, and has this story.

Due to an error in borough code, The High Expedition, a marijuana retail facility planned for the cabin that was once a chocolate shop near the end of Main Street, is in a sort of limbo. As of now, the owners would only need a state license to open, since the building lies within a special land use district, or SPUD, and current code exempts SPUDs from the permit process. The borough has a fix to the relevant portion of code in the works, however, which is expected to pass at the next Mat-Su Borough Assembly Meeting on January 10th.

The High Expedition’s Co-owner, Joe McAneney, says he expects the business’ state license process to be complete early next month. Until borough code is fixed, he is not allowed to apply for the borough’s conditional use permit, since technically one is not required until and unless the assembly makes the expected code change.

The potential for a marijuana retail store on Main Street has raised controversy in the last few weeks. More than forty people attended the Talkeetna Community Council’s January meeting. Of those present, just under half spoke regarding the potential legal sale of marijuana on Main Street.

Some of those opposing the opening of The High Expedition say that Talkeetna should have had more input on where marijuana businesses would be allowed inside of existing SPUDs. Holly Sheldon Lee wants a committee formed to discuss potential regulations for Downtown.

“We need the council to request that the SPUD committee work out the parameters for marijuana in our town site. It is important not to let anything happen until the SPUD committee addresses different aspects.”

Those aspects Sheldon Lee wishes discussed include the proximity of The High Expedition to the borough-owned campground at the end of Main Street and the federally-owned Walter Harper Talkeetna Ranger Station.

Talkeetna sided with marijuana in both the 2014 state vote to legalize recreational and commercial marijuana and last year’s borough vote on whether to ban commercial cannabis outside of cities in the Valley. Geri McCann also wants the SPUD amended to include regulations for marijuana, and believes there is a distinction between how some Talkeetnans voted and what they want to see on Main Street.

“This is a different issue, as many who voted in favor of legalization do not want facilities in our SPUD. It has yet to be presented to the community to approve marijuana facilities in our SPUD. All our views and convictions matter, and should be permitted to be voiced.”

Ruth Wood, former TCCI board member and chair, was involved in the creation of the various Talkeetna SPUDs. She says she is not opposed to a marijuana retail facility Downtown, and that opening up the SPUD and coming to a consensus is not an easy process.

“We really had to find common ground, and that’s why the SPUD is not as strong as some of us would like, because in order to find common ground, everyone has to be willing to give and take.”

Cary Birdsall, another former chair of TCCI’s board of directors, says it’s no secret that there is “plenty of pot” in Talkeetna. He believes having a regulated retail facility would provide a degree of safety and certainty for those who choose to consume cannabis, and that any location would likely cause some unrest.

“I understand what people are saying about, ‘Oh, we don’t want it on Main Street,’ but I have a feeling that, wherever it gets located, someone’s not going to want it there either. It’s the ‘Not in my back yard’ problem.”

In total, a dozen people spoke against the potential of a marijuana store opening on Main Street, and six spoke in favor. Joe McAneney, co-owner of the business, questions why criticism is coming out now, and cites his regular attendance of TCCI meetings since last February, media interviews, and other outreach.

“I have gone above and beyond. I’ve met with the director of our clinic, here. I’ve done everything I can. I’ve gone to every outlet. I’ve made this public. I’ve made my plan known, what I want to do. I’ve made my intentions known. I have a written letter of support from every property owner on Main Street except for one person.”

The item before the TCCI board for action on Monday did include a proposed change to six special use districts in the Talkeetna area. The proposed change includes a section for conditional uses identical to the section for alcohol, with the exception that it references the section of borough code pertaining specifically to marijuana. The board accepted the measure without dissent, but final approval will be up to the Mat-Su Borough Planning Commission.

Geri McCann asked that the board consider forming a committee to update Talkeetna’s SPUDs to further address marijuana as well as request a moratorium on permits for marijuana businesses inside those districts.

“I think there should be a SPUD committee assigned to update marijuana licensing according to the community’s desires. Maybe put a time limit on that so it isn’t drug out, and have a moratorium on all marijuana licensing within the SPUD until it’s updated.

There was no motion from the board for either recommendation, and the board took no further action.