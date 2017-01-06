Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Interview with Forrest Leo, Author of “The Gentleman”

by Phillip Manning ~ January 6th, 2017

Photo courtesy of Forrest Leo

Photo courtesy of Forrest Leo

The Upper Valley has a high number of artists per-capita. This summer, Forrest Leo, who grew up in Talkeetna and Trapper Creek, published his first novel, titled The Gentleman. While visiting family for the holidays, Forrest has appeared at book signings and other events in Alaska. On Thursday, he came to the KTNA studio and spoke with News Producer Phillip Manning about his book and how his upbringing in the Susitna Valley influenced him.

Copies of The Gentleman are available at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, and Fireside Books in Palmer.

