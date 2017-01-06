by Phillip Manning ~ January 6th, 2017

The Upper Valley has a high number of artists per-capita. This summer, Forrest Leo, who grew up in Talkeetna and Trapper Creek, published his first novel, titled The Gentleman. While visiting family for the holidays, Forrest has appeared at book signings and other events in Alaska. On Thursday, he came to the KTNA studio and spoke with News Producer Phillip Manning about his book and how his upbringing in the Susitna Valley influenced him.

Copies of The Gentleman are available at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, and Fireside Books in Palmer.