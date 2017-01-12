Connecting Community

Sen. Dunleavy Explains Bills to Restore Vetoed PFD Payments

by Phillip Manning ~ January 12th, 2017

In advance of the beginning of Alaska’s legislative session next week, Senator Mike Dunleavy , whose district includes the Upper Valley, pre-filed two bills that would restore cuts to Permanent Fund Dividend checks made last year by Governor Bill Walker. Dunleavy spoke with KTNA’s Phillip Manning on Thursday about the prospects of restoring last year’s PFD and his reasons for trying to do so.

Senator Dunleavy also released a fiscal approach plan this week that he believes can balance the state budget without taxing individual Alaskans. More on that plan soon from KTNA news.

