KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Su Valley Basketball Teams Play Close Games Against Cordova

by Phillip Manning ~ January 16th, 2017

The Su Valley Rams boys and girls basketball teams played two games each against Cordova over the weekend.

The boys struggled in the first game on Friday, losing 48 to 62. The Rams made Saturday’s game a much closer affair, but were not able to come out with the win, losing 62 to 66.

The girls varsity team played two very close games against the Cordova Wolverines. On Friday, the Rams hit a free throw in the closing seconds to win 33 to 32.   On Saturday, both Cordova and Su Valley were able to score more easily. Cordova won in another extremely close game by a score of 52 to 53.

The boys varsity team currently has three wins and two losses.   The girls are at four wins and one loss.

The Su Valley Rams’ next home games are against King Cove next Wednesday.

