Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by Dora Miller

KTNA Volunteers From Past and Present Share Their Memories

by Phillip Manning ~ January 17th, 2017

In celebration of the station’s birthday, we have invited some of the voices of KTNA past and present to reflect on their memories. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Kelly Thomas, Laura Wright, and Diane Ziegner on Tuesday about their time with KTNA. Kelly starts off the piece with the memory of her first newscast.

Wednesday at 10:00, Su Valley Voice will also be all about sharing memories of your community radio station.

