by KTNA Staff ~ January 17th, 2017

For KTNA’s birthday celebration, we are revisiting a popular KTNA series from the past called Nuggets. In this episode, Johnny Baker, also know as Trapper John, is interviewed by Holly Stinson. Johnny came to Alaska in the 50s and to Talkeetna in the 60s. In this interview with Holly Stinson, he discusses his early years in Talkeetna.