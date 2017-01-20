by Phillip Manning ~ January 20th, 2017

In the upcoming week, all of the Susitna Valley High School students will be receiving ChromeBook computers to take home, and on Tuesday, Su Valley High School is hosting the movie “Screenager” as a step to educate families about safe internet usage in the home.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Su Valley Principal, David Booth about this important topic.

The doors open at 5:30 pm and film starts at 6 pm on Tuesday for the showing of “Screenager” at Su Valley.