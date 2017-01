by Phillip Manning ~ January 27th, 2017

This past weekend, Talkeetna musher Anja Radano was 9th out of the gate at the Copper Basin 300 in a field of competitors including

Iditarod runner up Aliy Zirkle and Mat Su Borough Mayor, Vern Halter. Radano spoke to KTNA’s Katie Writer about her 2nd Iditarod Qualifier.