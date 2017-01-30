by Phillip Manning ~ January 30th, 2017

On Friday, the Alaska State Troopers arrested two people and charged them with theft of a snow machine and other items on Oil Well Road in Trapper Creek.

Troopers say initial reports of suspicious vehicles stuck on an unmaintained section of Oil Well Road came in on Thursday afternoon. Area residents expressed concern to the troopers that a cabin was being burglarized. The troopers say they were unable to access the area.

On Friday, additional reports came in, including that an additional vehicle had become stuck. Shortly before 6:00, an area resident reported that one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, was leaving with a snowmachine in the bed.

Troopers responded to the area and found the truck with 30-year-old Steven Peldo of Wasilla and 21-year-old Ashley Cobb of Palmer inside. The snowmachine was determined to be stolen, and Peldo and Cobb were arrested. Troopers also found other items in the truck, which they believe may also be stolen. Steven Peldo and Ashley Cobb are charged with theft, vehicle theft, and criminal trespassing. Peldo was also charged with misconduct involving a weapon.

The occupants of the other vehicles at the scene were contacted, but have not been charged, and their identities have not been publicly released. The Alaska State Troopers are investigating the extent of cabin burglaries in the area, and ask that anyone with information call them at 352-5401 or Mat-Su Crimestoppers at 745-3333.