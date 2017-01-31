Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Late Night Earthquake Shakes, Wakes Upper Valley

by Phillip Manning ~ January 31st, 2017

A late night earthquake near the summit of Denali shook the Upper Valley in the first minutes of Tuesday.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake was detected at 12:38 a.m. on Tuesday 31 miles south of Kantishna and 59 miles north-northwest of Talkeetna.

According to the map provided by AEC, the earthquake’s epicenter was just due east of Denali’s summit, and occurred at a depth of 84 miles.

The earthquake was felt throughout the Upper Valley, and some felt it as far away as Anchorage. No damage or injury was immediately reported.

«

Leave a Reply