by KTNA Staff ~ February 7th, 2017

Galen Johnston is a Nordic Ski Coach at Alaska Pacific University.

He coaches skiers from age 11 all the way to 87 year olds and sometimes travels as a ‘wax tech’ with the APU Elite team to races including the US National Championships.

Galen spoke with KTNA’s Katie Writer about growing up skiing in Talkeetna.

The Denali Nordic Ski Club has invited Galen Johnston to host a technique clinic this Saturday at Talkeetna Lakes Park.