KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Anchorage Ski Coach Applies Technique Learned in Talkeetna

by KTNA Staff ~ February 7th, 2017

Galen Johnston Photo courtesy: Galen Johnston

Galen Johnston Photo by Thomas O'Harra and courtesy of Galen Johnston

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

Galen Johnston is a Nordic Ski Coach at Alaska Pacific University.

He coaches skiers from age 11 all the way to 87 year olds and sometimes travels as a ‘wax tech’ with the APU Elite team to races including the US National Championships.

Galen spoke with KTNA’s Katie Writer about growing up skiing in Talkeetna.

 

Galen Johnston (L), cheers on junior skier Luke Jager (R) Photo by: Jim Jager and courtesy of Galen Johnston

Galen Johnston (L), cheers on junior skier Luke Jager (R) Photo by: Jim Jager and courtesy of Galen Johnston

The Denali Nordic Ski Club has invited Galen Johnston to host a technique clinic this Saturday at Talkeetna Lakes Park.

 

