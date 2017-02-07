by Phillip Manning ~ February 7th, 2017

Citizens Climate Lobby is in the midst of its Alaska Tour to discuss climate change and potential remedies with Alaskans. On Tuesday, representatives of CCL will speak at the Grove in Talkeetna at 7:00 p.m. Tamara Staton and George Donart spoke with KTNA’s Phillip Manning about the organization’s goals and plans. In the following excerpt from their interview, Staton and Donart explain the carbon fee and dividend system, a major plank of Citizens Climate Lobby’s plan to reduce carbon emissions.