by KTNA Staff ~ February 8th, 2017

The Talkeetna Ridge Trail Development Plan has been a work in progress since fall of 2016.

The Talkeetna Ridge Trail can be accessed from both Comsat and Beaver Road and is a multi-use, year round trail system.

The Talkeetna Parks Advisory Committee (TPAC), a subcommittee of Talkeetna Community Council, Inc., has been working with the Mat-Su Borough on the project.

Agnew-Beck is the consulting firm that was awarded the contract from TCCI for the planning process, which includes mapping and hosting public meetings. In this stage, they are gathering feedback from the users and neighbors and adjoining landowners in order to create the plan to fulfill the project. Agnew-Beck is soliciting public comment on the current state of the plan.

As of Tuesday, over 20 comments have been filed. The comment period ends on Friday, February 10th.

The Ridge Trail Development plan draft can be viewed on the Talkeetna Community Council, Inc. website.

Comments can be emailed to: Molly Mylius with Agnew Beck and Iris Vandenham with TPAC.