by Phillip Manning ~ February 14th, 2017

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

Joy and Mai Phanhly have opened their doors to a new business on Main Street in downtown Talkeetna that serves Chinese food.

Although their restaurant front is under the name, The Salted Pickle, they plan to change the name to “The Lucky Dragon” in March. The are a takeout only business and their menu includes egg rolls, dumplings, egg drop soup, chicken, beef and seafood dishes. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with the new owners of the Salted Pickle.