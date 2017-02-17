Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Crowley Classic Underway

by Phillip Manning ~ February 17th, 2017

 

The 2017 Crowley Classic basketball tournament has begun at Susitna Valley High School. Teams participating this year include Nikolaevsk, Chevak, Unalaska, Tri-Valley, Wasilla Lake, Nenana, and Su Valley.

 

Yesterday, both the boys and girls teams won their opening games against Tri-Valley. Tonight, the Su Valley girls play at 6:30 p.m., and the boys play at 8:00 p.m. against Chevak.

 

Whether the Rams win tonight will determine if they play for the championship tomorrow.

«
»

Leave a Reply