by Phillip Manning ~ February 17th, 2017

The 2017 Crowley Classic basketball tournament has begun at Susitna Valley High School. Teams participating this year include Nikolaevsk, Chevak, Unalaska, Tri-Valley, Wasilla Lake, Nenana, and Su Valley.

Yesterday, both the boys and girls teams won their opening games against Tri-Valley. Tonight, the Su Valley girls play at 6:30 p.m., and the boys play at 8:00 p.m. against Chevak.

Whether the Rams win tonight will determine if they play for the championship tomorrow.