by KTNA Staff ~ February 17th, 2017

A live 15-minute conversation about health and wellness

from health care providers in our communities.

It’s hosted by Holly Stinson, with today’s in-studio guest

Diane Ziegner, a registered yoga therapist in Talkeetna.

Diane tells a little about her background and philosophy in yoga, and touches on the benefits of yoga as a holistic activity (it benefits the mind and the body). She emphasizes that there are different styles, schools and traditions of yoga practice, and encourages beginners to sample different classes and instructors to find the right fit.