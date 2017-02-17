by Phillip Manning ~ February 17th, 2017

This week, the Alaska State Troopers say they received a report of an unknown person or persons calling Alaskans and impersonating troopers. The caller tells the person that there is a warrant for his or her arrest, and that bail can be paid directly to the caller. AST says its officers never ask for payment over the phone.

A similar phone-scamming tactic was also used throughout the state last year. No arrests have been made in the latest round of scam calls.