by Phillip Manning ~ February 20th, 2017

The Su Valley Rams boys and girls teams both finished this weekend’s Crowley Classic tournament in second place.

The tournament began on Thursday with both Su Valley teams facing off against Tri-Valley. Both the boys and girls teams put up convincing victories, with the girls winning by twenty-one, and the boys winning by eighteen.

On Friday, the Rams took on Chevak and came out with two more impressive victories. The boys won their game by nineteen points, and the girls posted an even more one-sided victory, winning by thirty-one.

Those two victories put Su Valley in the championship games. The girls played against the Nenana Lady Lynx, who were also undefeated going into the championship. After a back-and-forth game, Nenana came out on top by a score of forty-six to forty-one. The boys played their championship game against Nikolaevsk, and started off strong, but Nikolaevsk was able to take a double digit lead into halftime that they never relinquished. The Rams lost the championship game forty-nine to thirty-nine. In both cases, Su Valley held the winning teams to their lowest point totals of the tournament.

In addition to the second place finish, multiple Su Valley players were recognized individually. Sophomore Eileen Johnston and Junior Aiden Jolley received the Bruce Gunderson Heart and Hustle Award for the girls and boys, respectively. Senior Ellie Bietsch won the girls three-point skill competition, and was named to the all-tournament team. Joining Bietsch on the girls all-tournament team were Senior Deborah Johnston and Senior Taylor Henke. Four members of the boys team were named to the all tournament team: Senior Marshall Pinard, Sophomore Blake Drover, Sophomore Cody Morgan, and Senior Nick Pedersen.

The Rams play their final home games of the season this Friday and Saturday at Su Valley.