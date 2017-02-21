Connecting Community

Archives

Winter Business: Sun Dog Kennel

by Phillip Manning ~ February 21st, 2017

Gerald Sousa with a client at Sun Dog Kennel. Photo Courtesy: Kathleen Holden

Gerald Sousa with a client at Sun Dog Kennel. Photo Courtesy: Kathleen Holden

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

Dog mushing has been an important part of Talkeetna’s history. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Gerry Sousa and Kathleen Holden of Talkeetna Sundog Kennel about trail musing habitat, dog tours and the joy of being out on the runners.

Gerry is a veteran Iditarod competitor and has completed 11 out of 13 Iditarods. Although Gerry is not racing this year, he and Kathleen are still focused of raising and training dogs for future Iditarods and keeping the history of the Alaska sled dog alive.

