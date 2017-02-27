by Phillip Manning ~ February 27th, 2017

On Sunday night, a collision near Mile 150 of the Parks Highway left one dead and two hospitalized.

Alaska State Troopers say that 23-year-old Thomas O’Connor of Fairbanks was killed when his Subaru Impreza collided with a Dodge Dakota occupied by 28-year-old Roberta Cecil and 17-year-old Amy Sisk, both of Fairbanks.

O’Connor was pronounced dead at the scene, and Cecil and Sisk were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Troopers say weather conditions forced the use of ground vehicles to transport the injured.

O’Connor’s body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.