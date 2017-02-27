by Phillip Manning ~ February 27th, 2017

A Wasilla man was killed in a snowmachine accident on Sunday in the Talkeetna area.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, 19-year-old Jacob Harris was found by other snowmachiners on Sunday afternoon in the Talkeetna Mountains. Harris was found underneath his still-idling snowmachine near a steep embankment. The people who found Harris called the troopers and attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful. Conditions and visibility in the area were poor, and as an off-road rescue team was preparing to travel to Harris’ location, troopers were informed that a private helicopter carrying a relative of Harris was en route to the scene to assist in the recovery of his body.

Mat-Su Off Road Rescue personnel met up with the snowmachiners who had found Harris and accompanied them with Harris’ body to meet the helicopter.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office plans to conduct an autopsy on Jacob Harris, and his next of kin have been notified.