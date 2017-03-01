by KTNA Staff ~ March 1st, 2017

The 17th Annual Oosik Classic Ski Race already has 465 people registered for this years’ race to be held on March 18th. The fee goes up March 1st and then again the day of the race. Some years, the 750 cap is filled by this popular spring event. Being close to St. Patrick’s Day adds to this festive race where participants dress up in costumes that are sometimes contrary to sleek and aerodynamic. The Talkeetna Alaska Lodge will also be open to accommodate the large number of people who come to town for this fun weekend.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with trail-meister, Wade Hopkins about what skiers can expect of this year’s course.

Volunteers are always needed to help with aid stations on race day. There is a volunteer sign up form on the website. If you want to help with trail work, contact Wade at 315-3436.

Go to www.denalinordicskiclub.org for details.