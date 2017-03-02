by KTNA Staff ~ March 2nd, 2017

Representative David Eastman is sponsoring a bill, House Bill 116, which would eliminate the state requirement that one percent of the budget for a new public facility must be spent on art. Eastman says that, while he believes the program is a good idea, the state cannot afford it at the moment. Representative Eastman spoke with KTNA’s Phillip Manning about the bill.

Representative Eastman’s bill has been referred to the House State Affairs and Finance Committees.