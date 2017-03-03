by KTNA Staff ~ March 3rd, 2017

Representative David Eastman, whose district includes the Upper Valley, has sponsored a number of bills and resolutions in his first term in office. Most recently, he sponsored House Joint Resolution 13, which supports the efforts by U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to break up the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. As Eastman explains to KTNA’s Phillip Manning, he believes the Ninth Circuit is simply too large to work efficiently.

House Joint Resolution 13 has been referred to the House State Affairs and Judiciary Committees.