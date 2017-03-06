by KTNA Staff ~ March 6th, 2017

As the Iditarod dog mushers moved their teams from Anchorage to Fairbanks on Sunday, KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Bert Hanson, the Chief of Operations for the Iditarod Air Force. Good flying weather on Sunday enabled the Iditarod Air Force to be right on schedule for the Iditarod start on Monday morning. There are 22 planes in the Iditarod Air Force this year, and 72 mushers will be traveling the Northern Route from Fairbanks to Nome.