KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by Dora Miller

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Iditarod Air Force complete their checklist for this year’s race

by KTNA Staff ~ March 6th, 2017

As the Iditarod dog mushers moved their teams from Anchorage to Fairbanks on Sunday, KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Bert Hanson, the Chief of Operations for the Iditarod Air Force. Good flying weather on Sunday enabled the Iditarod Air Force to be right on schedule for the Iditarod start on Monday morning. There are 22 planes in the Iditarod Air Force this year, and 72 mushers will be traveling the Northern Route from Fairbanks to Nome.

