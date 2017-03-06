by KTNA Staff ~ March 6th, 2017

Talkeetna Elementary School 4th and 5th graders and several local businesses are teaming up for a spaghetti feast to support their upcoming Kachemak Bay field trip. Their ocean studies curriculum for the past several months has primed them for an educational hands-on ocean experience. The field trip gives the Upper Susitna Valley students an opportunity to visit the Alaska Sea Life Center in Seward. In addition, students will cross over the bay to Kachemak Bay State Park for three days of exploring tidal pools. The students are also learning about the food service industry as they prepare for Tuesday’s Spaghetti Dinner.