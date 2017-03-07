by KTNA Staff ~ March 7th, 2017

There has been a slightly above average amount of collisions with moose on the roads in the Upper Susitna Valley this March. The moose have to work harder for their food supply and they are quite vulnerable at this time of year. Moving through the deeper snow is exhausting and they can be kind of cranky. Many moose are on the edge of their own survival.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Alaska Fish and Game Regional Management Coordinator, Todd Rinaldi about the importance of moose awareness and how to avoid undesirable contact on the roads and in your backyard.

Here is a link to the Alaska Fish and Game’s tips on driving in moose country: http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/ind ex.cfm?adfg=livewith.drivingmo osecountry