KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by Dora Miller

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Give moose a wide berth

by KTNA Staff ~ March 7th, 2017

IMG_8306There has been a slightly above average amount of collisions with moose on the roads in the Upper Susitna Valley this March. The moose have to work harder for their food supply and they are quite vulnerable at this time of year.  Moving through the deeper snow is exhausting and they can be kind of cranky. Many moose are on the edge of their own survival.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Alaska Fish and Game Regional Management Coordinator, Todd Rinaldi about the importance of moose awareness and how to avoid undesirable contact on the roads and in your backyard.

Here is a link to the Alaska Fish and Game’s tips on driving in moose country: http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=livewith.drivingmoosecountry

