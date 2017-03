by KTNA Staff ~ March 8th, 2017

KTNA has Iditarod coverage! Tune in to 88.9 FM or stream at 6 pm EVERY evening (weekends, too) for Mark Wildermuth’s live-from-the-studio Iditarod race updates and analysis, in its 20th year.

Also, tune in for 2017 Iditarod coverage from Alaska Public Media and KNOM radio, each weekday morning at 9 o’clock, through the end of the race in Nome, in a five minute daily update…that’s every weekday at 9 am on KTNA.