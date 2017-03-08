by Deborah Brocke ~ March 8th, 2017

Longtime Talkeetna resident Elinore Ebling passed away last weekend. A faithful KTNA supporter, Elinore also graced our airwaves. The audio segments below are taken from our “Nuggets” program.

The first one is from one of Holly Stinson’s “Neighbor Nuggets”, in 2007, when she talked with several residents in the Question Lake area. Holly included part of the cut “Eblings’ Waltz”, that musician Larry Zarella, another neighborhood resident, wrote for Ace and Elinore Ebling.