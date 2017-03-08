Connecting Community

Remembering Elinore Ebling

by Deborah Brocke ~ March 8th, 2017

Elinore Ebling with Sarah Kehoe, one of her many friends in the community.

Longtime Talkeetna resident Elinore Ebling passed away last weekend. A faithful KTNA supporter, Elinore also graced our airwaves. The audio segments below are taken from our “Nuggets” program.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The first one is from one of Holly Stinson’s “Neighbor Nuggets”, in 2007, when she talked with several residents in the Question Lake area. Holly included part of the cut “Eblings’ Waltz”, that musician Larry Zarella, another neighborhood resident, wrote for Ace and Elinore Ebling.


The following is from a 2010 Valentine’s Day Nugget, hosted by Colleen Love, in which Laura Wright talked to Elinore about how she met her husband (man of many names), the many places they lived, and what makes a good marriage.

 

 

