by Phillip Manning ~ March 14th, 2017

Mitch Seavey has won his fourth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in record time.

Mitch Seavey crossed under the burled arch in Nome on Tuesday afternoon with a time of eight days, three hours, forty minutes, and thirteen seconds. That time is more than eight hours faster than the previous record, set by Mitch’s son, Dallas Seavey, in last year’s race.

Mitch Seavey is also the oldest musher to win the Iditarod at fifty-seven years old. As of Tuesday afternoon, only Seavey has finished the race, sixty-one mushers and their teams are still running, and five teams have scratched.