Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Mitch Seavey wins 2017 Iditarod in record time

by Phillip Manning ~ March 14th, 2017

Mitch Seavey has won his fourth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in record time.

 

Mitch Seavey crossed under the burled arch in Nome on Tuesday afternoon with a time of eight days, three hours, forty minutes, and thirteen seconds. That time is more than eight hours faster than the previous record, set by Mitch’s son, Dallas Seavey, in last year’s race.

 

Mitch Seavey is also the oldest musher to win the Iditarod at fifty-seven years old. As of Tuesday afternoon, only Seavey has finished the race, sixty-one mushers and their teams are still running, and five teams have scratched.

«

Leave a Reply