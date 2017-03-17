by Phillip Manning ~ March 17th, 2017

This story was submitted by Kathy Ernst.

The day dawned cloudy but became sunny and beautiful by afternoon. The ski trail was well groomed and fast (2.5 kilometers). There were a total 15 skiers competing from kindergarten to high school. Starting with the youngest – three skiers Kaiden Snider, Cipi Dmitryev and Charlie Spotts in the K-2nd grade category did a great job on the short loop through woods. One 2nd grader, Dustin Garrett took on the challenge of the 2.5 K and finished with a time of 30:21.

Cienna Gudmundson took 1st place in the 3-4th grade girls category with a time of 30:57. In the 3-4th boys division, Kasen Buzby took 1st with a time of 21:47. Harley Benedix (25:22) finished in 2nd place.

Seven 5th– 6th graders competed this year. In the boys 5th – 6th group Zavier Annis finished first with a time of 23:10. Christopher Spotts (31:02) was second and Joseph Silva (56:32) finished third.

The fastest time in the girls 5-6th, as well as fastest in the race for the second year in the row was Cori Gossett who sailed into the finish line in 15 minutes 21 seconds. Cierra Gudmundson was second in her category and overall with a time of 19:13 and Lena Spotts was a close third at 21:58. Cadence Garrett placed 4th (24:59). Our one Su Valley student Aldon John took 3rd over all with a time of 19:51.

No adults officially entered the race but special thanks go to Ralph Kolbeck, Julie DeLoach, Katrina DeYoung, and Laura Derungs who helped keep our skiers safe out on the trail.

Joseph earned a Perseverance Award; he never gave up, had a smile on his face the whole time while he is mastering the sport of skiing. Race officials gave a special Sportsmanship Award to Cierra for the way she cheered on everybody in the race.