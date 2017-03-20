by Phillip Manning ~ March 20th, 2017

This year, the Oosik Classic Ski Race and Tour saw exceptional weather and more than 650 total participants.

Results for this year’s Oosik are divided into men’s and women’s division for the 25 and 50 kilometer races.

In the 50k, Dylan Watts came in first place, Galen Johnston took second, and Seiji (SAY-jee) Takagi came in third. Watts and Johnston are both on the coaching staff for Alaska Pacific University’s ski team, and Takagi skied for the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

For the women’s 50k, Nicole Bathe came in first place, Shalane Frost, last year’s winner, took second, and Nicole De Yong took third. Bathe and Frost both ski with UAF, and De Yong is a member of the University of Alaska Anchorage ski team.

In the 25k, Sadie Fox won the women’s division, with Karina Packer coming in second, and Nancy Pease in third. Fox skis for UAA, and Packer was a member of Dartmouth’s Nordic ski team. Nancy Pease is a well-known trail runner and a member of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. For the men, last year’s winner, Gus Schumacher of Service High School, took first place, Andrew Hull of South Anchorage High repeated in second, and Zachary Bassett of APU came in third.