by Phillip Manning ~ March 27th, 2017

The Mat-Su Borough’s budget process is about to get underway, and following along may be easier than in years past.

At 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Mat-Su Borough Assembly will hear budget proposals from borough departments. Last week, Borough Mayor Vern Halter and Borough Manager John Moosey participated in a teleconferenced town hall sponsored by AARP in order to hear the priorities of borough residents.

Recently, the borough updated the portion of its website covering meetings. One of the new features included in the update is a live video stream from the assembly chambers in Palmer. This provides an additional method for following meetings remotely. Previously, Radio Free Palmer’s audio stream was the only way to listen in on assembly meetings without driving to Palmer.

Departmental budget presentations are just the first step in a process that is anticipated to be complete by May. In recent years, that process has included special assembly meetings outside of Palmer, including one in Willow for the last two years. In those years, the Willow meetings have seen triple-digit turnouts.