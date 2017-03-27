by Phillip Manning ~ March 27th, 2017

After a sudden resignation, Alaska’s second largest school district finds itself in need of a permanent superintendent for the second time in under a year. Yesterday afternoon, the Mat-Su Borough School District announced that the school board would hold an emergency special meeting with less than four hours’ notice. The agenda for that meeting included naming an interim superintendent. A resolution justifying the meeting’s emergency status cites the “impending immediate resignation” of current Superintendent of Schools Gene Stone.

After passing the resolution, and more than ninety minutes of executive session, the school board reconvened its public meeting and voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Gene Stone, effective April 3rd. Stone was named as superintendent last May after the departure of Dr. Deena Bishop for the Anchorage School District.

Superintendent Stone did not speak publicly at the meeting. Mat-Su School Board President Dr. Donna Dearman says Stone tendered his resignation for personal reasons. She did not elaborate, and asked that the privacy of Stone and his family be respected.

Dr. Monica Goyette, current Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, will take over as interim Superintendent of Schools for the Mat-Su. Goyette has an 18-year history with the district.