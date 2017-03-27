by Phillip Manning ~ March 27th, 2017

The Alaska State Troopers are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a burglary in Willow.

Troopers say a 36-year-old Willow woman reported the burglary around 5:30 on Friday afternoon. An estimated $10,000 worth of property, including multiple firearms are claimed to have been stolen from the Lo-An Drive residence.

Troopers ask that anyone with information call them at 352-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 745-3333.