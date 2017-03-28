by Phillip Manning ~ March 28th, 2017

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

Mollie Boyer of Valley Community For Recycling Solutions visited Susitna Valley High School on Tuesday. Mollie has been working with the Student Advisory Council, which is school district wide, for over a year. With the involvement of both the Su Valley high schoolers and middle schoolers, they are moving forward with the school district on recycling. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Molly about what’s new with recycling in the Susitna Valley.

Recently, the Mat-Su Recycling Coalition changed their name to the Zero Waste Coalition. They are focused on three committees, as outlined by Mollie Boyer of Valley Community for Recycling Solutions.

One of the goals of the Zero Waste Coalition is public outreach. Part of public outreach is the upcoming Recycling Roundtable event sponsored by the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Solid Waste Division.In addition, the Mat-Su Borough is offering a free composting class on April 1st.

More details can be found at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Solid Waste Division Facebook Page, by email at solidwaste [at] matsugov [dot] us or by calling 907/861-7600.