by Phillip Manning ~ April 5th, 2017

This week on Su Valley Voice, host Phillip Manning spoke with Kirsten Strolle, behavioral health case manager, and Jayme Spires, behavioral health assistant, both from the Sunshine Community Health Center. They discussed domestic violence and sexual assault, resources available to those in dangerous situations, and the upcoming Choose Respect march and Rally to be held April 15th.

Contact information discussed during the show includes various resources for those involved in a situation of domestic violence and/or sexual assault:

Jayme Spires, Behavioral Health Assistant : 733-9207

Kirsten Strolle, Case Manager : 733-9232

Sunshine Community Health Center : 733-2273

Stand Together Against Rape (STAR) Alaska

Alaska Family Services